Top definition
gabagool
This is an addition to the previous definition, which is half right. "Gabagool" is slang for "capicola." It is not a mispronunciation, but is instead in Napolitan dialect, which is what the Sopranos and many Italian-Americans use.
The rule in this dialect is to chop off ending vowels and to voice unvoiced consonants.

Ricotta-"rigot"
Manicotti-"manigot"
by Lisa Moscatiello July 11, 2005
1754407
Flag
Get the mug
Get a gabagool mug for your friend Bob.
2
Gabagool
Term recently used by Italians to define the "italian-wannabes", people sometimes of Italian origins (mostly Americans) who know nothing about Italy and are arrogant towards the Italians when they try to explain what Italian culture is actually like. The typical "gabagool" does not know how to speak Italian and is deeply convinced that Italians are exactly like television stereotypes.
- That gabagool insulted me when I said him that Lasagna is a type of pasta, not a recipe.
- I met a gabagool who tried to convince me that all Italians are olive skinned.
by Manuore March 10, 2021
10823
Flag
Get the mug
Get a Gabagool mug for your cousin Georges.
3
Gabagool
A spicy Italian sausage. Tony wants it but can't have it.
Tony: Who ate all the gabagool?
Wife: No more gabagool for you, the doctor said it's bad for you.
Tony: I don't give a f...!!!
by Pallomember May 19, 2015
2128778
Flag
Get the merch
Get the Gabagool neck gaiter and mug.
4
gabagool
Capicola Ham.
"My wife sends me here to shop because they got good gabagool."
by S.J. September 02, 2003
594368
Flag
Get the mug
Get a gabagool mug for your cat Günter.
5
gabagool
The Sicilian pronunciation for the spicy deli ham "Capicola".
"Do you want provologne on your gobagool sandwich?"
by Jeff January 31, 2005
388342
Flag
Get the merch
Get the gabagool neck gaiter and mug.
6
Gabagool
The soup Michael Scott orders when he has a business lunch with the so-called mafia.
“And for you sir
“I will have the gabagool.”
“The..what?”
“The gabagool.”
I- I don’t really know what this is..”
“You know..the gabagool”
by univ3rsal April 20, 2020
4130
Flag
Get the mug
Get a Gabagool mug for your Facebook friend Rihanna.
7
gabagool
The americanized version of the Italian word "Capicola" made popular by Tony Soprano and other ignorant 2nd & 3rd generation Italo-Americans who have forgotten how to speak italian properly.
Capicola is a spicy deli meat similar to ham or salami.
"Let's have a gabagool sandwich after we wack Big Pussy."
by Stallion April 18, 2004
478967
Flag
Get the merch
Get the gabagool neck gaiter and mug.

© 1999-2021 Urban Dictionary ®advertiseterms of serviceprivacydmcabug reporthelpblogdata subject request

Activity


© 1999-2021 Urban Dictionary ®advertiseterms of serviceprivacydmcabug reporthelpblogdata subject request