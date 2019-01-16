A term to express a financial decision that resulted in financial gain. Mostly used ironically.
*1998 Yahoo refuses to buy Google for $1 million
*2002 Yahoo realizes it’s mistake, tried to buy Google for $3 billion, Google wants $5 billion, Yahoo says no
*2008 Yahoo refuses to be sold to Microsoft for $40 billion
*2016 Yahoo sold to Verizon for $4.6 billion
CEO of Yahoo: “Stonks”
by thequifichuntlord July 08, 2019
An exclamation made when your friends or family are teasing you to a point where you can't handle it anymore and a hissy fit is in order.
Derived from a YouTube user's famed outburst following Britney's lackluster performance at the 2007 VMA's.
Sarah: 'OMG Susan, I can't believe you are wearing the same skirt as yesterday. Oh, and by the way, EVERYONE knows what you did with Kevin on the weekend. Plus you look a little fat, are you retaining water?'
Susan: 'LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE!'
by Billy Chickenhole September 15, 2007
News: Man sells TV for remote
Me, an intellectual: Stonks
by Random homo sapien June 14, 2019
When you upvote your own post on Reddit:
"Stonks"
Buy buy 1 for the price of 2 and get 2 for the price of one:
"Stonks"
by DankStonks June 17, 2019
A stench that is too immaculate for one to handle smelling. When someone is extremely stinky and you can't handle the stench, you need to tell them that they stonk.
by Jimmony Crickets November 18, 2020
A meme used to describe a retarded economic decision. It is commonly followed with a picture of Meme man standing behind a picture of a stock market with the caption "stonks".
by Retardy McMemester June 21, 2019
a stonk is a financial asset that only goes up, no matter what
by stonk market ceo September 03, 2020
