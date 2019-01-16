Top definition
Stonks
A term to express a financial decision that resulted in financial gain. Mostly used ironically.
*1998 Yahoo refuses to buy Google for $1 million
*2002 Yahoo realizes it’s mistake, tried to buy Google for $3 billion, Google wants $5 billion, Yahoo says no
*2008 Yahoo refuses to be sold to Microsoft for $40 billion
*2016 Yahoo sold to Verizon for $4.6 billion
CEO of Yahoo: “Stonks”
by thequifichuntlord July 08, 2019
2
Stonks
When you trade 600 wheat for 1 emerald
News: Man sells TV for remote
Me, an intellectual: Stonks
by Random homo sapien June 14, 2019
3
Stonks
The act of pretending you made some sort of profit out of a useless trade
When you upvote your own post on Reddit:
"Stonks"
Buy buy 1 for the price of 2 and get 2 for the price of one:
"Stonks"
by DankStonks June 17, 2019
4
Stonk
A stench that is too immaculate for one to handle smelling. When someone is extremely stinky and you can't handle the stench, you need to tell them that they stonk.
Damn Lyn, you stonk!

Why does she stonk so much?
by Jimmony Crickets November 18, 2020
5
Stonks
A meme used to describe a retarded economic decision. It is commonly followed with a picture of Meme man standing behind a picture of a stock market with the caption "stonks".
Me: Trades 100 wood for 1 emerald

My friend: Stonks
by Retardy McMemester June 21, 2019
6
stonk
a stonk is a financial asset that only goes up, no matter what
Tesla is the best stonk the world has ever seen.
by stonk market ceo September 03, 2020
