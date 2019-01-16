Minion kittens. When an evil being or entity gathers to them dark forces to do their evil bidding, and all they can get are kittens, they've got mittens.
Also; cats who follow their person around everywhere, as though they intend to be helpful, but really just want to sleep near them.
Sorcerer: "Go, my Mittens, and bring me the Dark Crystal of Power!"
or
Lady: I wanted to go get another cup of coffee, but the mittens will just follow me and meow constantly.
or
by calvinke January 31, 2011
An exclamation made when your friends or family are teasing you to a point where you can't handle it anymore and a hissy fit is in order.
Derived from a YouTube user's famed outburst following Britney's lackluster performance at the 2007 VMA's.
Sarah: 'OMG Susan, I can't believe you are wearing the same skirt as yesterday. Oh, and by the way, EVERYONE knows what you did with Kevin on the weekend. Plus you look a little fat, are you retaining water?'
Susan: 'LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE!'
by Billy Chickenhole September 15, 2007
A lovable nickname for presidential candidate Mitt Romney.
Just can't relate to the crowd tonight...poor Mittens, maybe he'll do better tomorrow.
by Slap Fappy July 26, 2012
Adj. To describe someone utterly cute, adorable, sweet, and warms you outside-in - like a pair of mittens on fluffy bunnies. awwww power!!
Jammy is SO mittens ^_^
by JeSuisSteph March 27, 2008
Adjective for something that definitely wasn't lame, but not quite "hot". In other words, slightly below being hot, therefore warm, like a nice pair of mittens.
"How were things at the club last night?"
"Plenty to drink, but the music was no good. I guess shit was mittens."
by 122445 May 14, 2006
Used in chat sites, like two thumbs up. A person who likes a response in a thread will post a picture of two mittens with the thumbs pointing upward. Especially used by Discordians, Mythics and Sweets.
Also means sexually stimulating two girls at once by having your hand inside each of their vaginas simultaneously. Similar to a circle jerk or sharies.
I love that post about sharies. I'm giving it mittens and win!
by Dildorgasm January 29, 2009
