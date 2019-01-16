We are brothers irl.
by EnderSon January 20, 2018
An exclamation made when your friends or family are teasing you to a point where you can't handle it anymore and a hissy fit is in order.
Derived from a YouTube user's famed outburst following Britney's lackluster performance at the 2007 VMA's.
Sarah: 'OMG Susan, I can't believe you are wearing the same skirt as yesterday. Oh, and by the way, EVERYONE knows what you did with Kevin on the weekend. Plus you look a little fat, are you retaining water?'
Susan: 'LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE!'
by Billy Chickenhole September 15, 2007
A term used online to address people (mainly your friends) who you know in real life. It is mainly used whilst people are online.
Online friend 1: I went shopping today with my friends!
Online friend 2: Ugh, i'd love to go shopping but i hate all my irls..
by 이사타 August 01, 2018
Abbreviation for "In Real Life." Often used in internet chat rooms to let people you are talking about something in the real world and not in the internet world. Also can be used to differentiate between an actor/actress and the character they play.
"I totally hate that guy IRL!" (Internet)
"He/she does not live in New York IRL." (Actor/Actress)
by IceWarm June 25, 2004
A great game, it's 100% pvp, best graphics ever, free until u turn 18 and then u get pwned by hax0rs called "da government" and they steal ur munies frum u til u so poor
but it's mostly a great game to play
by Shotinthemouth November 26, 2007
In Real Life - Something people who have such a thing say on the Internet to irritate those of us who do not. These three letters send the average geek loner into a nostalgic flashback of better times in their childhood.
"I'm talking about my friends IRL not you, loser."
"I wish I could attract members of the opposite sex IRL."
"Do you think we'll ever meet IRL?"
by Justin December 04, 2004
'In Real Life'
A way for WoW fags or other obsessive gamers to imply that they actually have a life to their friends online.
Gamer 1: 'Damn, gotta take out trash IRL'
Gamer 2: 'But dude, the battle's just about to start'
Gamer 1: 'I know, seriously, why doesn't my mom take it out, it's her trash!?!'
Gamer 3: 'I thought you said you were thirty...'
Gamer 1: 'I am'
Gamer 2: 'And you still live with your mom???'
Gamer 1: AFK*
by Freshbott2 May 09, 2010
