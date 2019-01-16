A person (usually a millennial or generation Z and male) who has experienced apparent hardship (relationship breakup, job loss, failure etc.) and has became fully immersed in apathy, self hatred, depression and generally being a loner. Usually asleep or tired in the day and more active at the night, spending time on the internet or going on long night walks ruminating.
Often has little other hobbies, whilst listening to characteristic music including Slowcore, Eastern European Goth, 'Doomer Wave', Radiohead and the more sombre and depressing forms of Midwest Emo music.
Doomers often want a normal life, but find it hard to understand why everything goes against them and thinks long and hard about a path back to normality.
Person A: I haven't seen Tom in ages. Where is he?
Person B: He took breakup with his gf quite badly, then lost his job. He now spends all his time reading, posting sad status updates and depressing music on Facebook.
Person A: Sounds like Tom has gone full on Doomer.
by Guess 102 April 01, 2020
An exclamation made when your friends or family are teasing you to a point where you can't handle it anymore and a hissy fit is in order.
Derived from a YouTube user's famed outburst following Britney's lackluster performance at the 2007 VMA's.
Sarah: 'OMG Susan, I can't believe you are wearing the same skirt as yesterday. Oh, and by the way, EVERYONE knows what you did with Kevin on the weekend. Plus you look a little fat, are you retaining water?'
Susan: 'LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE!'
by Billy Chickenhole September 15, 2007
A more enlightened update of the incel. Where the incel is chronically alone, and projects his hatred onto women, the doomer has accepted his equally alone fate without resentment. Instead of bitching he listens to Radiohead on evening walks.
Usually in his 20s, the doomer is typically unemployed or doing a dead-end job, tormented by unrequited love, and alienated from most of the population; and this sense of personal aimlessness and despair seeps into his views on the world in general. So he lives in constant despair for humanity's future, with the prospect of ecological catastrophes and economic downturns tormenting his mind. To dull his sense of Weltschmerz he smokes, or drinks, takes drugs. But nothing can quite take away the dread that the doomer constantly feels towards the future. Hence his name.
He is the inheritor of a long tradition of being jaded with the world, and adopting this as a consistent worldview: he looks and nods at those that deny life: Hegesias of Cyrene, the Buddhists, Schopenhauer. But as a product of the modern world, he couldn't pretend that there is any ultimate spiritual redemption at the end. So he can only deny, deny, deny.
After she left him forever, he sat down, despondent and empty. But he mustered up the energy to put on his 90s playlist; and when the guitars from My Bloody Valentine's Loveless screeched their first note, he knew he was now a doomer.
by Lucian of Samosata March 11, 2019
A lack of faith in humanity, or people in general.
Giving up on all humans, or groups of people, for perceived slights or injustices committed by a few.
Lacking confidence in the future of humans because of an event, directly affecting their life or not, despite any positive response that happened.
Note: This is not limited to any particular political group, affiliation or generation.
Doomer: I just lost faith in humanity because someone hit a child walking down the street and just drove off. Nevermind the dozen people that stopped to check on them, and that called the police while doing everything they could to help the person in need. That one human who hit them makes everyone bad in my eyes.
Normal people: Ok doomer.
by Iegdesdages November 18, 2019
A Doomer is someone who has taken "the final redpill" and has given into a schizoid lifestyle of isolation, pessimism, and total apathy. Doomer's wallow in self hatred and are usually depressed. Doomers are almost always exclusively men.
"He became a doomer after his girlfriend left him."
by Le Cringe February 21, 2019
Depressed blackpilled bachelors. Typically always male. Usually (but not exclusive to) an age range of 20-50 years old.
Doomers want to have a good normal life, but have such a low sexual market value that they end up going on /nightwalks/ alone. They want a good job, but they're not talented enough or driven enough to achieve in the workplace. This results in extremely negative thinking about themselves and the world, and an "I've given up" kind of lifestyle. They think the world is "falling apart" and they're actually quite articulate in describing what's wrong, but no one wants to listen. They're like ghosts. Just unseen mostly.
After a full year of unemployment, my old friend began talking to himself and going on night walks. I believe he has gone full doomer.
by Alvos February 28, 2019
Often a member of the millennial generation, currently going through a midlife crisis or just suffers from a mental illness (dysthymia, depression, PTSD, etc.)
Goes on night walks, uses the internet too much, doesn't have many hobbies and listens to Doomerwave or similar playlists.
May, or may not be a NEET.
''Ever checked out those doomer playlists? They're pretty cool''
by McAlpa October 01, 2019
