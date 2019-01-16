Sputnik is a term often used in the INTERNET forums to describe when a user snags an IP address from another user. The Sputnik method of IP retrieval is simply to set up a server on your home computer then you place image files. When in a forum you simply send a private message with the image file and the server you set up will tell you the IP of the person viewing the image. This is called the Sputnik . The Sputnik was named after a widely popular INTERNET real life person that goes by the handle Sputnik.
Hey that guy got my IP by sending me an image file in a private message. Looks I got a sputnik.
by John D. Thompson October 26, 2005
An exclamation made when your friends or family are teasing you to a point where you can't handle it anymore and a hissy fit is in order.
Derived from a YouTube user's famed outburst following Britney's lackluster performance at the 2007 VMA's.
Sarah: 'OMG Susan, I can't believe you are wearing the same skirt as yesterday. Oh, and by the way, EVERYONE knows what you did with Kevin on the weekend. Plus you look a little fat, are you retaining water?'
Susan: 'LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE!'
by Billy Chickenhole September 15, 2007
a trigger word used to shut down The Winter Soldier aka James Buchanan Barnes or Bucky Barnes
sam: buckys out of control what do i do?
zemo: just say sputnik
by ax3princ3ss April 07, 2021
I used an explosive with the Sputnik skull on, and was launched into the sun, along with the few dinosaurs I was fighting
by Joofthejoof November 13, 2020
1. a Russian word for 'fellow traveller'
2. the first satellite to go to space. It was a small sphere with radio antennas thet orbited the Earth.
3. nickname for any Soviet/Russian satellite or spacecraft
4. somebody who is a tool or kisses up to the Russian government
1. When I visited St. Peterberg I met Olga who showed me around the city. She's a nice lady and she was my sputnik , my companion during this trip.
2. Sputnik 1 was launched on October 4, 1957 and it made the world wake up. Even though it wasn't much as spacecraft go, it was the FIRST to go into orbit and some nations, esp. the US were afraid the USSR would 'dominate' outer space. That led to the formation of NASA and US space exploration in itself. The same year Sputnik 2 went into orbit carrying a stray mongrel bitch dog named Laika. She was killed by radiation that previously unknown. There was a third a maybe a fourth satellite launched under the official name 'Sputnik'.
3. In the 60s before the manned Apollo 11 mission to the Moon, the USSR sent a sputnik there called Zond 5. All it did was orbit the Moon and it had turtles aboard to see how life forms can handle being in orbit around the Moon.
4. Donald il Douche Trump is a traitor. He hijacked the US Presidency with Russian cyberhacking help and he is on Vladimir Putin's leach. EVERYTHING he does is what Putin wants him to do. Spanky Don ORBITS and sucks up to the Russian dictator in every manner concerning foreign affairs and diplomatic relations. He is a quisling, a Benedict Arnold, a Judas, he licks Putin's pud, he is a sucky boy to the Russian government, he is a SPUTNIK.
by I Saw U2 Live Twice September 19, 2020
russian street wear brand, called sputnik 1985
by mbsoft November 17, 2020
A derogatory name for hash, esp in Manchester. Mainly used when distinguishing Hashish from bud. Also shortened to sput.
Originated because like the Russian satellite of the same name, this is considered by many to be old technology
by boxheadman September 10, 2007
