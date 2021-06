1. When I visited St. Peterberg I met Olga who showed me around the city. She's a nice lady and she was my sputnik , my companion during this trip.2. Sputnik 1 was launched on October 4, 1957 and it made the world wake up. Even though it wasn't much as spacecraft go, it was the FIRST to go into orbit and some nations, esp. the US were afraid the USSR would 'dominate' outer space. That led to the formation of NASA and US space exploration in itself. The same year Sputnik 2 went into orbit carrying a stray mongrel bitch dog named Laika . She was killed by radiation that previously unknown. There was a third a maybe a fourth satellite launched under the official name 'Sputnik'.3. In the 60s before the manned Apollo 11 mission to the Moon, the USSR sent a sputnik there called Zond 5. All it did was orbit the Moon and it had turtles aboard to see how life forms can handle being in orbit around the Moon.4. Donald il Douche Trump is a traitor. He hijacked the US Presidency with Russian cyberhacking help and he is on Vladimir Putin's leach. EVERYTHING he does is what Putin wants him to do. Spanky Don ORBITS and sucks up to the Russian dictator in every manner concerning foreign affairs and diplomatic relations. He is a quisling, a Benedict Arnold, a Judas, he licks Putin's pud, he is a sucky boy to the Russian government, he is a SPUTNIK