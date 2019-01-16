Top definition
Smize
To smize is smiling with your eyes.
Tyra Banks taught the models how to smize on America's Next Top MOdel.
by toxicgrl0613 November 14, 2009
Jun 24 Word of the Day
Leave Britney Alone
An exclamation made when your friends or family are teasing you to a point where you can't handle it anymore and a hissy fit is in order.

Derived from a YouTube user's famed outburst following Britney's lackluster performance at the 2007 VMA's.
Sarah: 'OMG Susan, I can't believe you are wearing the same skirt as yesterday. Oh, and by the way, EVERYONE knows what you did with Kevin on the weekend. Plus you look a little fat, are you retaining water?'

Susan: 'LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE!'
by Billy Chickenhole September 15, 2007
2
Smize
"Smile with your eyes," as coined by supermodel Tyra Banks on the thirteenth cycle of America's Next Top Model. Ever since its introduction, the term became part of the daily lexicon of Tyra and her minions. The art of smizing is epitomized by the legendary Super Smize.

For more examples of Tyraspeak, see "tension", "H2T", and "Ty-over".
Tyra: You need to smize more in your pho-to.
Erin (C13): "Smize"?
Tyra: Smiling with your eyes.
Erin (C13): Excuse me while I go throuth ("throw up in my mouth").
by drbazzi October 29, 2009
3
smize
To smile with your eyes according to Tyra Banks.
Your picture will look so much better when you smize.
by smizey July 14, 2009
4
smize
The condition of having ejaculate in one's eye, which stings like the dickens.
"That girl will never see me again. Last night I smized her."

"You son of a bitch! I'm smized!"
by GreenMermaid September 16, 2009
5
Smize
Smiling with your eyes.

Coined by Tyra Banks on the 13th cycle of America's Next Top Model.
You can't be a successful model if you can't Smize.
by Need2Smize September 17, 2009
6
smize
To participate in the deliberate planning and execution in the planning of imbibing smoke derived of burning marijuana.
Meredith is my favorite person with which to smize.
by WILL you smoke with me? December 03, 2005
