Chonk is an internet slang term used to describe overweight cats that grew popular in the late summer of 2018 after a photoshopped chart of cat body-fat indexes renamed the "Chonk" scale grew popular on Twitter and Reddit. Additionally, " Oh Lawd He Comin'," the final level of the Chonk Chart , was adopted as an online catchphrase used to describe large objects, animals or people. It is not to be confused with the Saturday Night Live sketch of the same name.The original chart has a copyright date of 2012, so the meme dates back to at least that far.