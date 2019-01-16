via giphy
by KatsGalaxii February 22, 2019
An exclamation made when your friends or family are teasing you to a point where you can't handle it anymore and a hissy fit is in order.
Derived from a YouTube user's famed outburst following Britney's lackluster performance at the 2007 VMA's.
Sarah: 'OMG Susan, I can't believe you are wearing the same skirt as yesterday. Oh, and by the way, EVERYONE knows what you did with Kevin on the weekend. Plus you look a little fat, are you retaining water?'
Susan: 'LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE!'
by Billy Chickenhole September 15, 2007
by OgrillonDnD October 03, 2019
(noun) First seen in an Internet meme that began circulating circa summer 2018, the word “chonk” refers to an aggressively chubby housecat.
According to the cat girth scale depicted in the meme, a cat is a chonk (or chonker) if it has between 30 and 60 percent body fat.
Variations: chomk, chonker, heckin’ chonker
My cat, Snowball, cries for food and tricks my family members almost daily into feeding her more than once... she’s becoming quite the hefty little chonk.
by Textbookvirgo September 26, 2018
Me: *Sees a chonk*
Also me: OH LAWD HE COMING
by Flash Slash July 10, 2019
Chonk is an internet slang term used to describe overweight cats that grew popular in the late summer of 2018 after a photoshopped chart of cat body-fat indexes renamed the "Chonk" scale grew popular on Twitter and Reddit. Additionally, "Oh Lawd He Comin'," the final level of the Chonk Chart, was adopted as an online catchphrase used to describe large objects, animals or people. It is not to be confused with the Saturday Night Live sketch of the same name.
The original chart has a copyright date of 2012, so the meme dates back to at least that far.
Man 1: The top definition for "Chonk" as of writing is incorrect about the origin of "Chonk".
Man 2: Oh word? Well, I guess it's my job to fix whatever the fat chonky asshole who posted it screwed up.
by Tiger Whyte July 07, 2019
