When you keep scrolling through all of your social media feeds, looking for the most recent upsetting news about the latest catastrophe. The amount of time spent doing this is directly proportional to how much worse you're going to feel after you're done.
Dude! Stop doomscrolling, It's only going to make you feel worse!
I can't! The dopamine loop is too strong!
by PenelopePenguin March 24, 2020
An exclamation made when your friends or family are teasing you to a point where you can't handle it anymore and a hissy fit is in order.
Derived from a YouTube user's famed outburst following Britney's lackluster performance at the 2007 VMA's.
Sarah: 'OMG Susan, I can't believe you are wearing the same skirt as yesterday. Oh, and by the way, EVERYONE knows what you did with Kevin on the weekend. Plus you look a little fat, are you retaining water?'
Susan: 'LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE!'
by Billy Chickenhole September 15, 2007
Obsessively reading social media posts about how utterly fucked we are.
by Scrolly McScrollface March 24, 2020
The act of consuming an endless procession of negative online news.
"Are they changing the name of Twitter to doomscrolling"
by itsKP November 03, 2020
Doomscrolling is scrolling through Twitter in 2020 becoming sadder the further through you scroll. There is no end.
Person 1: Whatchya doin
Person 2: doomscrolling through twitter looking at how fucked our world is
Person 1: m’kay have fun with that
by KittyKutter73 June 10, 2020
Searching for the most depressing, conspiracy ridden, fake news online articles just to see how far some people will go with their ideas and views.
My life has been so much better since I quit Doomscrolling all the time.
by Real_NoobToob June 10, 2020
Doom is the attitude of the person scrolling. It could be cat videos, but the person is scrolling because they are incapable of doing otherwise, and the only happiness they are capable of is in refreshing their newsfeed.
All the news is great, what's wrong with Tommy?
Oh, he can't enjoy it. He's caught in a loop and is doomscrolling to hell.
by sudonimpey March 03, 2021
