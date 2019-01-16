A guy who says offensive things and decides whether he was joking based on the reaction of people around him.
Watch out, Susie! That guy is Schrödinger's Douchebag, he’ll trap you in a thought-experiment without your consent!
An exclamation made when your friends or family are teasing you to a point where you can't handle it anymore and a hissy fit is in order.
Sarah: 'OMG Susan, I can't believe you are wearing the same skirt as yesterday. Oh, and by the way, EVERYONE knows what you did with Kevin on the weekend. Plus you look a little fat, are you retaining water?'
Susan: 'LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE!'
A guy who says offensive things and decides whether he was joking based on the reaction of people around him.
Any website that lacks effective moderation and allows some level of anonymity will, to varying degrees, approxomate 4chan, and be overrun with Schrödinger's Douchebags. Now this type of person defends, for instance, rape-jokes by saying "all humor is inherently punching down because there must be a butt to every joke." He hasn't thought about it. he assumes it's true because he figures "(he's) a smart guy, and whatever (he) assumes is probably right", but he's unfazed if you prove otherwise. There's no shortage of dodgy reasons he might be right and you wrong. He'll just pick another one. What matters is the game continues.
He is such a Schrodinger's douchebag
A person who unfunny dumbasses think says offensive thing and only says they're jokes when the don't land, but in reality they were always jokes and your just the group buzzkill
That Schrödinger's Douchebag said hippity hoppity women are property and only says its a joke when I get offended.
A buzzword thrown around in leftist spheres online built off a dumb conspiracy theory that the only reason anyone could like edgy humor is that they're secretly an evil nazi that drowns bags of puppies in a well while tweedling his comically large moustache. Citing that they only say it's a joke, when they receive backlash for it. When in reality, the vast majority of people who enjoy this brand of humor live with a mutual understanding that these are just jokes for shock value. And they aren't going to need this fact explained to them, let alone act in bad faith and make trying to explain it to them like talking to a brick wall.
"EcoGoth" do we know eachother?
1. Quarterback: Yo heads up!
