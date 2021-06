The current state of being after some dramatic change has transpired . What replaces the expected, usual, typical state after an event occurs. The new normal encourages one to deal with current situations rather than lamenting what could have been.

Housing costs plummeting is the new normal Having less discretionary income after the stock market crash is the new normal.She expected to be saddened by his departure and accepted her feelings as the new normal.Spending less on entertainment is the new normal during economic downturns.Now that the baby was born, having less free time was the new normal for the new parents.