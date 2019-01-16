The current state of being after some dramatic change has transpired. What replaces the expected, usual, typical state after an event occurs. The new normal encourages one to deal with current situations rather than lamenting what could have been.
Housing costs plummeting is the new normal.
Having less discretionary income after the stock market crash is the new normal.
She expected to be saddened by his departure and accepted her feelings as the new normal.
Spending less on entertainment is the new normal during economic downturns.
Now that the baby was born, having less free time was the new normal for the new parents.
by earlysnowdrop September 22, 2009
A term used by women during and after treatment for breast cancer, meant to empower them, but having the opposite effect of encouraging them to accept less happiness and reducing their expectancy of reaching goals.
"Hi Jane, how've you been?"
"Getting used to my new normal. I used to waterski every weekend, but now I knit on my porch."
"Great!"
by ExplainatronX March 27, 2019
Person1: What I think I am having a déjà vu
Person2: nah man its probably a NEWNORMAL thing
Person3: oh right right *looks up what it is* wow your right!!
by tounge__kid May 01, 2020
Nobody was accepting the new order, so the same people tried to take over with a new normal.
by Solid Mantis April 12, 2021
