by Joe191919 October 19, 2007
An exclamation made when your friends or family are teasing you to a point where you can't handle it anymore and a hissy fit is in order.
Derived from a YouTube user's famed outburst following Britney's lackluster performance at the 2007 VMA's.
Derived from a YouTube user's famed outburst following Britney's lackluster performance at the 2007 VMA's.
Sarah: 'OMG Susan, I can't believe you are wearing the same skirt as yesterday. Oh, and by the way, EVERYONE knows what you did with Kevin on the weekend. Plus you look a little fat, are you retaining water?'
Susan: 'LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE!'
Susan: 'LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE!'
by Billy Chickenhole September 15, 2007
by alks;flkas March 03, 2010
Taken from the month of February, meaning it's never going to happen
by Amie M September 26, 2008
by Adonis91 February 25, 2020
Jun 24 trending
- 1. Watermelon Sugar
- 2. Ghetto Spread
- 3. Girls who eat carrots
- 4. sorority squat
- 5. Durk
- 6. Momala
- 7. knocking
- 8. Dog shot
- 9. sputnik
- 10. guvy
- 11. knockin'
- 12. nuke the fridge
- 13. obnoxion
- 14. Eee-o eleven
- 15. edward 40 hands
- 16. heels up
- 17. columbus
- 18. ain't got
- 19. UrbDic
- 20. yak shaving
- 21. Rush B Cyka Blyat
- 22. Pimp Nails
- 23. Backpedaling
- 24. Anol
- 25. got that
- 26. by the way
- 27. Wetter than an otter's pocket
- 28. soy face
- 29. TSIF
- 30. georgia rose