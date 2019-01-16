Top definition
Nevuary
The date used for something that will never happen
I'll be sure to get that report done... by Nevuary.
by Joe191919 October 19, 2007
nevuary
It is the month between "fuck off" and "hell no."
Yea, I'll get to that in nevuary.
by alks;flkas March 03, 2010
Nevuary
Taken from the month of February, meaning it's never going to happen
Laruen says: When are you going out with Dan?
Amie's response:Um how bout Nevuary!
by Amie M September 26, 2008
Nevuary
The 30th of February, a day that will never come
Ill pay up all of my debts by Nevuary, I swear
by Adonis91 February 25, 2020
