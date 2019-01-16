Top definition
Covid-38
A person who has been unlucky enough to contract the covid-19 virus twice.
Dude 1. I feel like shit. This is the second time I've contracted the coronavirus.

Dude 2. I feel for you bro. It's tough being a covid-38.
by a_fool March 25, 2020
Covid-38
Covid-38 means getting diagnosed with the same disease twice (at this point the coronavirus) 19+19=38
Boyfriend: Bad news babe, I got diagnosed with coronavirus again

Girlfriend: Oh no, you're diagnosed with covid-38?
by billieilish April 26, 2020
Covid-38
The next 19 pounds you gain after the second wave of Covid-19 hits.
I should've worn a mask, practiced social distancing, and maybe walked around the block once or twice a day. Now, instead of just having Covid-19, I have the Covid-38.
by MrTrackshoes August 10, 2020
