A person who has been unlucky enough to contract the covid-19 virus twice.
Dude 1. I feel like shit. This is the second time I've contracted the coronavirus.
Dude 2. I feel for you bro. It's tough being a covid-38.
by a_fool March 25, 2020
An exclamation made when your friends or family are teasing you to a point where you can't handle it anymore and a hissy fit is in order.
Derived from a YouTube user's famed outburst following Britney's lackluster performance at the 2007 VMA's.
Sarah: 'OMG Susan, I can't believe you are wearing the same skirt as yesterday. Oh, and by the way, EVERYONE knows what you did with Kevin on the weekend. Plus you look a little fat, are you retaining water?'
Susan: 'LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE!'
by Billy Chickenhole September 15, 2007
Covid-38 means getting diagnosed with the same disease twice (at this point the coronavirus) 19+19=38
Boyfriend: Bad news babe, I got diagnosed with coronavirus again
Girlfriend: Oh no, you're diagnosed with covid-38?
by billieilish April 26, 2020
I should've worn a mask, practiced social distancing, and maybe walked around the block once or twice a day. Now, instead of just having Covid-19, I have the Covid-38.
by MrTrackshoes August 10, 2020
