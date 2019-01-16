Top definition
dead cat bounce
Wall Street expression describing the phenomenon of a stock or share bottoming out to near zero and then recovering with a sharp buying spree from bargain hunters: the notion being that even a dead cat will bounce if dropped from a high-enough point.
Your stock prices going up is no more than a dead-cat bounce: it doesn't have the juice to stay up.
by Bellaireco April 26, 2004
dead cat bounce
Investor slang; a brief recovery in the price of a falling stock. Term is derived from the idea that "even a dead cat will bounce if it falls from a great height."
I tried to buy GX on the dead cat bounce but got burned.
by frick1 February 24, 2010
dead cat bounce
hehe dead cat go boing boing
dead cat bounce hehe
by е May 04, 2020
