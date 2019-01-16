Sex during the Coronavirus time of social distancing.
My fiancé and I are practicing social distancing by ordering take-out and engaging in coronalingus.
by xoMarilynxo March 18, 2020
An exclamation made when your friends or family are teasing you to a point where you can't handle it anymore and a hissy fit is in order.
Derived from a YouTube user's famed outburst following Britney's lackluster performance at the 2007 VMA's.
Sarah: 'OMG Susan, I can't believe you are wearing the same skirt as yesterday. Oh, and by the way, EVERYONE knows what you did with Kevin on the weekend. Plus you look a little fat, are you retaining water?'
Susan: 'LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE!'
by Billy Chickenhole September 15, 2007
Normally a term used as eating out a girls pussy during the time of the coronavirus but now used as a term for bad bitches Havin a good time
Omg me and my friends grace, Miranda, and karina went to the beach and had the best time. It’s a hot coronalingus summer.
by Datbitchhhhhhh May 29, 2020
In these uncertain times...replacing the typical dental dam with a sheet of plexiglass, latex gloves, face covering, and with hand sanitizer (at least 60% alcohol of course) standing closely by for a quick scrub up when you finish! A very intimate experience.
The new normal created by this pandemic will all have us thinking outside the box when engaging in CoronaLingus.
by Lainey Daddy May 22, 2020
When a person has been infected with Covid-19, Coronalingus is the act of putting one's mouth between a woman's labia minora, creating a seal between the mouth and vagina, and performing one's best dry corona cough.
The other day, I performed coronalingus upon dana after receiving my positive Covid-19 results. She was not very happy when she realized that I was not just going down on her.
by emcjizzbald October 04, 2020
Sneezing into a chick’s vagina and then squirting her in the eye with a lime slice when she complains followed by insertion of said slice into her rectum
With the Covid 19 virus mania going on, Sharon did NOT appreciate the coronalingus I gave her last night!
by M@rk@133 March 16, 2020
