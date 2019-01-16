Top definition
Cornteen
The American spelling of quarantine
American guy: Dude are you still in cornteen?
American Guy 2: Ye-uh
English Guy: I see you guys are still butchering the English language over there
by Goth Doll October 19, 2020
5510
Flag
Get the mug
Get a Cornteen mug for your buddy José.
2
Cornteen
Internet slang for “quarantine”, originating from the many times people misspelled that word on social media during the COVID-19 or coronavirus crisis. Often used in posts expressing boredom or frustration related to self-quarantine or 'social distancing' measures.

Sometimes also (mis)spelled ‘corn teen’, ‘corn and teen’, ‘corn in teen’ or ‘corn of teen’.
“Wow, They Making Us Self Cornteen”
“I may not be making babies during this corn teen but by god I’m thinkin about it”
“I’ve been drunk almost everyday of corn and teen”
“Really regret not getting my eyebrows done before corn of teen”
“What y’all doing for the corn in teen?”
by 2020Dutchman March 27, 2020
3069980
Flag
Get the mug
Get a Cornteen mug for your mom Beatrix.
3
cornteen
A misspelling of quarantine, a necessary practice to limit the spread of Coronarvirus. The usage of cornteen indicates low intelligence and high impulsiveness, and anyone using this term should be in quarantine from everyone else.
Yo, tired of this cornteen! Let's party down by the lookout.
by sanjuro_kurosawa March 26, 2020
3217
Flag
Get the mug
Get a cornteen mug for your cousin Georges.
4
Cornteen
East-Berbice Corentyne is one of the ten regions in Guyana. Usually referred to as Corentyne.
I making a spin up cornteen boy.
He lives on the cornteen.
by Chocolate Papi July 31, 2020
31
Flag
Get the mug
Get a Cornteen mug for your papa Trump.

© 1999-2021 Urban Dictionary ®advertiseterms of serviceprivacydmcabug reporthelpblogdata subject request

Activity


© 1999-2021 Urban Dictionary ®advertiseterms of serviceprivacydmcabug reporthelpblogdata subject request