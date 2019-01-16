Top definition
ok den what
An accurate way to respond to anything... must be said in a low pitched voice
“Shit dude somebody just robbed my house
Ok den what
by Uhhhh hockey November 11, 2019
Jun 24 Word of the Day
Leave Britney Alone
An exclamation made when your friends or family are teasing you to a point where you can't handle it anymore and a hissy fit is in order.

Derived from a YouTube user's famed outburst following Britney's lackluster performance at the 2007 VMA's.
Sarah: 'OMG Susan, I can't believe you are wearing the same skirt as yesterday. Oh, and by the way, EVERYONE knows what you did with Kevin on the weekend. Plus you look a little fat, are you retaining water?'

Susan: 'LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE!'
by Billy Chickenhole September 15, 2007
