Heart Horny
Horny for love, not really for sex, just for someone to cuddle with and love you unconditionally. a feeling that occurs when you a haven't been in a relationship/haven't been in one for awhile.
"idk, just felt really heart horny yesterday."
"wdym?"
"just, wanted to have someone, idk."
by thebroshow December 03, 2018
Jun 24 Word of the Day
Leave Britney Alone
An exclamation made when your friends or family are teasing you to a point where you can't handle it anymore and a hissy fit is in order.

Derived from a YouTube user's famed outburst following Britney's lackluster performance at the 2007 VMA's.
Sarah: 'OMG Susan, I can't believe you are wearing the same skirt as yesterday. Oh, and by the way, EVERYONE knows what you did with Kevin on the weekend. Plus you look a little fat, are you retaining water?'

Susan: 'LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE!'
by Billy Chickenhole September 15, 2007
