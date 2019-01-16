german word (welt=world, schmerz=pain) that has found its way into the english language. a term that describes melancholy or better the state of sadness about all the things going wrong in this world, sadness about sadness etc.
"Whassup with Toby, he's looking so sad and staring into the campfire for like an hour...?!"
"Oh, just weltschmerz"
"Oh, just weltschmerz"
by Toby german dude July 14, 2005
Jun 24 trending
- 1. Watermelon Sugar
- 2. Ghetto Spread
- 3. Girls who eat carrots
- 4. sorority squat
- 5. Durk
- 6. Momala
- 7. knocking
- 8. Dog shot
- 9. sputnik
- 10. guvy
- 11. knockin'
- 12. nuke the fridge
- 13. obnoxion
- 14. Eee-o eleven
- 15. edward 40 hands
- 16. heels up
- 17. columbus
- 18. ain't got
- 19. UrbDic
- 20. yak shaving
- 21. Rush B Cyka Blyat
- 22. Pimp Nails
- 23. Backpedaling
- 24. Anol
- 25. got that
- 26. by the way
- 27. Wetter than an otter's pocket
- 28. soy face
- 29. TSIF
- 30. georgia rose