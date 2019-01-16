Top definition
weltschmerz
german word (welt=world, schmerz=pain) that has found its way into the english language. a term that describes melancholy or better the state of sadness about all the things going wrong in this world, sadness about sadness etc.
"Whassup with Toby, he's looking so sad and staring into the campfire for like an hour...?!"
"Oh, just weltschmerz"
by Toby german dude July 14, 2005
