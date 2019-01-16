Top definition
Social distancing zombies
In order to maintain a safe distance from others, people were conditioned to raise their arms in front of them. When everyone shuffled around with their arms raised in front of them, the advised level of social distancing was maintained. In lockdown, only a few social distancing zombies were out and about.
I took my handkerchief out to blow my nose and the social distancing zombies scattered.
by Option 22 March 26, 2020
