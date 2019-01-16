meme man (n.)
immortal being, he is everywhere but also nowhere. no one could ever ascend to his level for he is way high on a superior scale reserved for the heavenly. mysterious and noble, he will grant you all your wishes, but at a price which is only decided by His Greatness. he shapeshifts into different everyday objects fitting every situation. he gives, but never expects back. respect the Meme Man: compared to him, you are nothing.
mere mortal: who is meme man
superior mortal: dont look at me, dont touch me, dont speak to me; i have reached celestial level
--
Mememan: blugh blueh blu
L O N G B O Y: shut up lung boi
--
by DankAssSock September 25, 2017
A bald mannequin head that says stuff like SUCC or ANGERY and usually travels to the O783/065rd dimension with his "pal" orang. He is the star of surreal memes, and he doesn't like vegetals.
I watched some surreal memes last night.
Meme Man is so funny, isn't he?
by Racoo9 December 15, 2018
Meme man (also showed as surreal man) is the most powerful force in Earth and humanity and gen z generation loves his memes
by Icarus Sea February 16, 2020
A guy who first appeard in the Stonks meme and is know to sphel words badli wic maid him famus.
He is one of the memes God.
Praise Mememan
"My name is not Stonks guy, im Mememan *Angery Noises*"-Meme man
by SturerHellcatAT15 June 19, 2020
A dyslexic millionaire who has a badly-edited 3D. He became a millionaire via the stonk market and has a lot of monet.
Responsible for the creation of many meme templates, like Stonks, Helth, and Mechanik.
Person: I know you! You’re Meme Man!
Meme Man: Cool and good, you have seen one of my tempalats. Wow, the wethur is byutifel today!
by DragoKnight589 June 28, 2020
Meme man is a poorly made 3d model wich converted into an immortal meme, such as Queen Elizabeth second. This meme has indirectly created lots meme templates.
by Alex12gr April 07, 2020
the meme lord. as you look up at him you can see his superiority he looks down at you, a peasant you are.
compared meme man you are nothing
Idiot: I hate meme man he can't even spell!
Meme man: ANGERY
by Introvert lmao August 11, 2020
