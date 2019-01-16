Top definition
heart eyes
the way cole sprouse looks at lili reinhart
person: omg look at this picture!
me: cole is totally giving lili heart eyes!

person: i know!
by blazingbuGhead December 09, 2017
2
Heart Eyes
The way Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart look at eachother in interviews.
Sproushart Fan: Omg look at the video from comic-con
Me: He giving her the Heart Eyes!
by BananaxQueen September 02, 2018
3
heart eyes
when you stare at someone fondly and people who doesnt know your relationship can tell that you are attracted to her/him
random person: ah, are you two dating?
jim: no, why do you ask that?
random person: because you were looking at her with heart eyes!
by zouiall October 23, 2013
4
Heart eyes
Heart eyes are the eyes that Cole Sprouse has for Lili Reinhart. He's so in love with her so when he looks at her his eyes turn into hearts automatically.
Wow, look at Cole's heart eyes for Lili. Damn I want someone to look at me like that.
by ewhunwhoareyou November 01, 2018
5
heart eyes
The way FP Jones and Alice Smith look at each other
me: hey, did you watch Riverdale’s new episode last night?
person: yes, I loved it, especially the FP and Alice part. They are so in love.
me: I know! They were totally giving heart eyes to each other the whole episode
by falicelove November 21, 2019
6
heart eyes
What Tana Mongeau thinks, and says when she sees Jake Paul
Jake: let's get matching tattoos
Tana: when he gets tattoos with you heart eyes
by hotcheetosandspraytans May 30, 2019
