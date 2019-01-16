the way cole sprouse looks at lili reinhart
person: omg look at this picture!
me: cole is totally giving lili heart eyes!
person: i know!
by blazingbuGhead December 09, 2017
An exclamation made when your friends or family are teasing you to a point where you can't handle it anymore and a hissy fit is in order.
Derived from a YouTube user's famed outburst following Britney's lackluster performance at the 2007 VMA's.
Sarah: 'OMG Susan, I can't believe you are wearing the same skirt as yesterday. Oh, and by the way, EVERYONE knows what you did with Kevin on the weekend. Plus you look a little fat, are you retaining water?'
Susan: 'LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE!'
by Billy Chickenhole September 15, 2007
The way Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart look at eachother in interviews.
by BananaxQueen September 02, 2018
when you stare at someone fondly and people who doesnt know your relationship can tell that you are attracted to her/him
random person: ah, are you two dating?
jim: no, why do you ask that?
random person: because you were looking at her with heart eyes!
by zouiall October 23, 2013
Heart eyes are the eyes that Cole Sprouse has for Lili Reinhart. He's so in love with her so when he looks at her his eyes turn into hearts automatically.
Wow, look at Cole's heart eyes for Lili. Damn I want someone to look at me like that.
by ewhunwhoareyou November 01, 2018
me: hey, did you watch Riverdale’s new episode last night?
person: yes, I loved it, especially the FP and Alice part. They are so in love.
me: I know! They were totally giving heart eyes to each other the whole episode
by falicelove November 21, 2019
What Tana Mongeau thinks, and says when she sees Jake Paul
by hotcheetosandspraytans May 30, 2019
