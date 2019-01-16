Top definition
antisocial nearing
The opposite of social distancing.

In a pandemic when people ignore the advice of social distancing and instead engage in antisocial nearing activities like shaking hands, hugging, and spending time in large crowds.
That coughing, sniffling, lunatic went in for a full-on antisocial nearing hug when the CDC says we should be practicing social distancing.

The President of the United States for weeks encouraged antisocial-nearing, telling everyone not to worry because the pandemic was under control and might just disappear.
by NeologianPJG March 12, 2020
antisocial nearing
1. Spending time together with other people while engaging in antisocial behavior and activities. For example, being on your mobile phone while with friends, family, colleagues, or on a date.
2. Engaging in social activities, and avoiding customary social behavior, such as hand shaking, hugging, kissing, sex.

3. Wearing protective gear, i.e. gloves, masks, hazmat suits, etc., while engaging in social activities.
iPhone use encourages antisocial nearing.
John's refusal to shake hands demonstrates his ability to practice antisocial nearing.
This pandemic antisocial nearing is beyond strange; people hanging out together, shaking hands and hugging while wearing gloves and a face mask is just weird.
by dunhillmint April 03, 2020
