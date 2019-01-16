The opposite of social distancing.
In a pandemic when people ignore the advice of social distancing and instead engage in antisocial nearing activities like shaking hands, hugging, and spending time in large crowds.
That coughing, sniffling, lunatic went in for a full-on antisocial nearing hug when the CDC says we should be practicing social distancing.
The President of the United States for weeks encouraged antisocial-nearing, telling everyone not to worry because the pandemic was under control and might just disappear.
by NeologianPJG March 12, 2020
An exclamation made when your friends or family are teasing you to a point where you can't handle it anymore and a hissy fit is in order.
Derived from a YouTube user's famed outburst following Britney's lackluster performance at the 2007 VMA's.
Sarah: 'OMG Susan, I can't believe you are wearing the same skirt as yesterday. Oh, and by the way, EVERYONE knows what you did with Kevin on the weekend. Plus you look a little fat, are you retaining water?'
Susan: 'LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE!'
by Billy Chickenhole September 15, 2007
1. Spending time together with other people while engaging in antisocial behavior and activities. For example, being on your mobile phone while with friends, family, colleagues, or on a date.
2. Engaging in social activities, and avoiding customary social behavior, such as hand shaking, hugging, kissing, sex.
3. Wearing protective gear, i.e. gloves, masks, hazmat suits, etc., while engaging in social activities.
iPhone use encourages antisocial nearing.
John's refusal to shake hands demonstrates his ability to practice antisocial nearing.
This pandemic antisocial nearing is beyond strange; people hanging out together, shaking hands and hugging while wearing gloves and a face mask is just weird.
by dunhillmint April 03, 2020
