Black Pilled
When you believe there is no way out of a problem.
I'm so black pilled, i just don't see anyway out of this. No matter what we lose.
by BlackPilled November 04, 2020
blackpilled
Term used in politics if an individual feels identified with fascists beliefs, such as italian fascism, falangism, national-socialism, etc. Blackpilled people are against redpilled and bluepilled people, liberal democratic capitalists countries and socialist states.
shit, Mike saw a speech by Mussolini in 1932, he left the sionist libertarian right, he's blackpilled now.
by adrianthefalangistchad May 24, 2019
