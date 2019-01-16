by BlackPilled November 04, 2020
An exclamation made when your friends or family are teasing you to a point where you can't handle it anymore and a hissy fit is in order.
Derived from a YouTube user's famed outburst following Britney's lackluster performance at the 2007 VMA's.
Sarah: 'OMG Susan, I can't believe you are wearing the same skirt as yesterday. Oh, and by the way, EVERYONE knows what you did with Kevin on the weekend. Plus you look a little fat, are you retaining water?'
Susan: 'LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE!'
Term used in politics if an individual feels identified with fascists beliefs, such as italian fascism, falangism, national-socialism, etc. Blackpilled people are against redpilled and bluepilled people, liberal democratic capitalists countries and socialist states.
shit, Mike saw a speech by Mussolini in 1932, he left the sionist libertarian right, he's blackpilled now.
